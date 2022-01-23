Bengals' best defensive plays vs. Titans Divisional Round
Watch the best Cincinnati Bengals defensive plays vs. Titans during the Divisional Round of the 2021 playoffs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Aaron Rodgers future with the Packers is uncertain after his postgame press conference on Saturday. Where could the star QB play next year?
The Packers had just 10 men on the field for Robbie Gould's game-winning field goal for the 49ers, the end of a special teams disaster.
Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has a lot invested in today's NFL Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennesee Titans.
Dick Butkus wants to throw Aaron Rodgers off Twitter.
Two of the most important 49ers players came out of their win over the Packers hobbling.
Aaron Rodgers, the soon-to-be MVP, played one of the worst playoff games of his NFL career in the Packers' 13-10 defeat to the 49ers on Saturday night.
Former NFL officiating head Mike Pereira is just like many fans: he's bothered by controversial calls. He's also not sure if things will get better.
Not everyone is on the quarterback's side.
The Good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' season-ending loss to the 49ers on Saturday night.
The Packers diced up the 49ers on the opening drive. But from that moment on, San Francisco's defense suffocated Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay's vaunted offense in a way few, if any, saw coming.
The Packers looked to be in position to head to the NFC championship game for the third consecutive year until a special teams misstep proved deadly.
Deebo Samuel further proved his brilliance with a 45-yard kick return in which he poleaxed cornerback Kevin King.
Jones let it rip Friday; Mike McCarthy and Amari Cooper were among his targets as he aired his frustrations for fans in a radio interview. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The #49ers have done it again.
Resilience has been the theme of the 49ers' season, and that mindset paid off in a major way in San Francisco's upset of the top-seeded Packers.
Did the ground help Titans safety Amani Hooker secure an interception?
Joe Burrow's "why not us?" chant had the Bengals locker room rocking.
Aaron Rodgers had plenty of chances to win Saturday night's game.
The 49ers' radio voices were thrilled by Robbie Gould's golden leg
Much like the world's finest medical experts, the Panthers probably have no shot for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in 2022.