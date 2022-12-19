Bengals' best defensive plays vs. Buccaneers Week 15
Watch all of the best plays made by the Cincinnati Bengals' defense against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Who wins Sunday's Week 15 NFL showdown between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard had an odd postgame exchange with the media after Sunday's game
The Bengals have surged into first place in the AFC North, but the Titans’ lead in the AFC South is slipping away. Those are two of the big takeaways of a busy Sunday in the AFC playoff race, which also saw the Chiefs clinch the AFC West. Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks heading [more]
Quarterback Davis Mills did his part to keep the Houston Texans competitive against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals rattled off 34 straight points to beat the Buccaneers for their best comeback of the season.
A look at the minor injury Joe Burrow suffered on Sunday.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers squandered a three-score lead in Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
DENVER (AP) Backup quarterback Brett Rypien overcame relentless pressure from a J.J. Watt-led Arizona defense, Justin Simmons had two interceptions and the Denver Broncos held off the Cardinals 24-15 on Sunday. The game featured two backup QBs, but Arizona lost Colt McCoy to a concussion early in the third quarter after he took a hit while diving for a first down. McCoy was intercepted once and his replacement, Trace McSorley, threw two more picks.
Week 15 is set to be a pivotal juncture for several teams in playoff contention. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders headline the action.
Las Vegas scored a controversial touchdown along the way. What a finish.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Tom Brady rarely blows 17-point leads. His offenses rarely turn the ball over four times in a single half. Cincinnati made him do both, which bodes well for the rest of the season.
How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. Kansas City claims another AFC West crown as Chargers overtake Dolphins.
Detroit Lions won for sixth time in past seven games in wild fourth quarter vs. New York Jets to keep NFL playoff hopes alive.
Defensive end Chandler Jones grabbed a bizarre, unnecessary lateral by New England's Jakobi Meyers out of the air on the final play and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown, giving the Las Vegas Raiders a 30-24 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. With the game tied at 24-all, the Patriots decided to run a series of pitches in a last-ditch attempt to avoid overtime. Rhamondre Stevenson pitched the ball to Meyers, who heaved it across the field and into the arms of Jones.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.