Bengals behind just one team in Week 16 power rankings

Six wins in a row and nearly clinching a playoff spot means the Cincinnati Bengals are impossible to discredit in the power rankings.

Take the latest offerings from USA Today’s Nate Davis, who has the Bengals second overall only behind the Philadelphia Eagles:

“2. Bengals (2): A sweep of the putrid NFC South in hand, time to move on to weightier matters — namely trying to hang onto first place in the AFC North while closing out the schedule against New England, Buffalo and Baltimore.”

Strength of schedule aside, nobody deserves to sit above a 13-1 team right now, no matter how good the Bengals look.

And that’s just fine — the Bengals like being underdogs, hence finding something Tom Brady said to get motivated about before that epic comeback to beat the Bucs.

The Bengals can clinch a playoff spot on Thursday night before they even play on Sunday and the No. 1 seed in the AFC is still very much in play. If the Eagles falter with Jalen Hurts battling an injury and the Bengals keep winning, they’ll climb into that No. 1 spot.

