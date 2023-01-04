Bengals begin prep for Week 18 vs. Ravens on Wednesday

The Cincinnati Bengals will get back to as normal as possible on Wednesday before the scheduled Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cincinnati will hold a walkthrough at their indoor practice facility as prep for the AFC North clash begins and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will speak with the media at 1 p.m. ET.

Bengals coaches returned to work on Tuesday while players had their standard day off after a game, although some presumably went in for lifts and other things. The NFL has made resources available to players who need help with the events of Monday night’s postponed game.

So far, the NFL has announced nothing besides the Bills-Bengals game won’t be played this week and that the Week 18 schedule will unfold as normal. That means the Bengals remain on a short week after a Monday night game and host the Ravens on Sunday.

As of this writing, the exact kickoff time for Ravens-Bengals remains up in the air. It was originally based on the outcome of Bills-Bengals, so it could be in the 1 p.m. ET or late-afternoon slot on Sunday.

If the Bengals had won Monday night they would’ve taken the AFC North crown. If they had lost, Week 18’s showdown would’ve been for the divisional title. As of now, the game still carries huge weight with the division and AFC playoff seeding up for grabs, but that could change after the fact depending on what the NFL does with the postponed Monday game.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire