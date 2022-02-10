How the Bengals can beat the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t been in the NFL’s biggest game since January 2, 1989, when they lost down the stretch to Joe Montana in Super Bowl XXIII, 20-16. Before their road to Super Bowl LVI began, the Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game since January 6, 1991, when they whacked the Houston Oilers, 41-14.

When it’s been that long since you’ve had postseason success, and you’re this young as a team, you could be forgiven for showing up this time with that fatal “We’re just happy to be here” mindset.

Make no mistake, the Bengals aren’t just happy to be here; they believe that they can bring the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy, and there’s all kinds of fire behind that smoke. When you have Joe Burrow at quarterback, all of Burrow’s targets (especially Ja’Marr Chase), underrated running back Joe Mixon, and a defense that nobody should pass by, it’s entirely possible that the team is just a few days away from its greatest moment.

But if these Bengals are to bring history to the Queen City, they’ll have to take care of a few specific things against the Rams this Sunday.

Here’s how the Cincinnati Bengals can beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Use heavy personnel and pre-snap motion to lighten the load.

(Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

The Bengals have gone with three tight ends and pre-snap motion on just five of Burrow’s dropbacks this season, but he’s completed three of five attempts for 89 yards, 46 air yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. The combination of additional tight ends for protection and motion to upset the defense paid off handsomely on this 55-yard touchdown from Burrow to C.J. Uzomah against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Motion indicated man coverage, and Uzomah beat his defender with the fade fake, and then, the deep over.

The Rams haven’t seen a lot of three-TE sets with motion this season — just four opponent attempts, with three completions for 15 yards. Perhaps this is another way for the Bengals to show their opponent something they’re not ready to handle.

Do not blitz Matthew Stafford under any circumstances...

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

This is about as simple as it gets. Including the playoffs, when blitzed, Stafford in the 2021 season has completed 106 of 144 passes for 1,348 yards, 16 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 142.8.

Stafford’s touchdown passes against the blitz this season don’t come out of terribly complicated concepts — they’ve all been shorter passes (yes, all 16), and it’s usually about one receiver finding space in the holes left by defensive aggression. The more recent example was this seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Kendall Blanton against the Buccaneers in the divisional round. Blanton leaked out off the block, Stafford dropped until his target was open, and that was that.

The Bengals don’t blitz a lot — including the postseason, they’ve brought five or more pass-rushers on just 134 opponent passing attempts. One reason they don’t is that they’re not very good in coverage when they do — Cincinnati has allowed 84 catches on those 134 attempts for 971 yards, seven touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent QBR of 95.7.

So, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo should avoid the blitz at all costs. It’s okay if he does, because Stafford could be specifically vulnerable to a lot of the things Anarumo prefers to dial up.

...but show Stafford different looks pre- and post-snap.

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

When opposing defenses have sent four or fewer pass-rushers against the Rams, however, Stafford has completed 370 of 557 passes for 4,443 yards, 31 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.8. Stafford has been sacked 27 times and pressured 155 times when he’s not blitzed, and he’s been sacked eight times and pressured 48 times when he is. Stafford can be forced to hang onto the ball too long against more complex coverages, and this leads to negative plays in all kinds of ways.

Lou Anarumo already knows this, and he knows that when his defense blitzes (which isn’t often), the results have been less than optimal. Cincinnati has sent five or more pass rushers on just 134 opponent passing attempts, allowing 84 catches for 971 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. But with four or fewer pass-rushers, the Bengals have allowed 406 catches on a league-high 608 attempts for 4362 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Stafford has thrown two interceptions against three or fewer pass-rusher this season. One of them came in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, and this look, where several Vikings defenders drop out after looking as if they’re going to bring pressure, is something the Browns have no problem throwing at enemy quarterbacks. Linebacker Anthony Barr went back for the tipped pass, and the pick.

Expect to see a lot of the same kinds of rush three/drop eight the Bengals did so well against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Bengals can also zap Stafford with coverage switches when the Rams avail themselves of play-action, as the 49ers did on the agonizing play in NFL Championship game when San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt dropped an easy interception with 9:55 left in the game.

Even more agonizing for the 49ers was the fact that Tartt played this perfectly — before Stafford turned his body for the play fake, Tartt looked as if he was coming up in coverage, which gave Stafford the go to hurl it deep to receiver Van Jefferson. But Tartt dropped deep, Stafford underthrew the ball, and had Tartt caught this arm punt, we could very well be discussing how the Bengals can beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVI.

