Bengals get bad news on the Joseph Ossai injury front
The news has gone from slightly bad to worse for the Cincinnati Bengals when it comes to defensive end Joseph Ossai.
A preseason finale ankle injury initially reported as a sprain that could cost him Week 1 will now stretch longer.
According to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway, Ossai says he could miss up to four weeks, with a two-week re-check that could at least cost him the Week 2 game against Baltimore.
Adding to this, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com noted that Ossai had a boot on his foot on Wednesday.
We’ll see if the Bengals decide to shift Ossai to injured reserve for the short-term in order to make other moves. But this development won’t encourage fans livid that Ossai was out there during a preseason game to ease off.
With Ossai out, the Bengals will presumably turn to the combo of Cam Sample and first-rounder Myles Murphy for help.