Bengals back to underdogs after Patrick Mahomes injury update

Over the course of the buildup to the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, it feels like each team tried to establish footing as the actual “underdog” in the matchup.

But now the Bengals fully hold that role as more about Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury comes out.

Per the lines at Tipico Sportsbook, the Bengals are now 1.5-point underdogs and counting. That’s a big swing from the visitors being favored by nearly three points earlier in the week.

Mahomes is the big reason. Wednesday, he appeared in a press conference without much of a limp, then practiced in full before more positive updates on Thursday.

The game really still feels like a 50-50 tossup despite the Bengals sitting on a 3-0 mark against the Chiefs over the last year. Given the closeness of those games, the talent levels and the quarterbacks, that feeling won’t change no matter what the line ends up doing.

If nothing else, would-be bettors have had plenty of chances to hop on a variety of lines they might like. And if another Mahomes update emerges, the line could swing in a big way again.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire