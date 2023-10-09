Are Bengals 'back' following Week 5 win over Cardinals? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" debates are the Cincinnati Bengals "back" following Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Henry's still got it.
Jason Fitz brings on Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab to settle their differences over Frank's latest NFL power rankings. Fitz and Frank go from 32 to 1 as they debate over the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and more. Later, the duo give their bold predictions for the upcoming slate of games on Sunday.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.
The 49ers had their first test of the season, and passed it easily.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 5.
It was a wild Week 5 Sunday slate in the NFL. We saw blowouts, fantasy breakouts and games go down to the wire. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and share their instant fantasy reactions to all the action on Sunday.
Since losing their final game of the regular season in Seattle, the Rangers have swept the Rays and taken two from the Orioles in Baltimore.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
Regression seems less likely to hit these Eagles, and the rest of the NFC should take notice.
Footballs take funny bounces. Those bounces can make a big impact on games
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
Which players will lead the waiver wire rush ahead of Week 6? Consider this trio of players who are set to increase in fantasy value.
Brock Purdy found George Kittle three times during their blowout win over the Cowboys on Sunday night.