Bengals avoid Myles Murphy in 2023 NFL re-draft

The Cincinnati Bengals used a first-round pick on defensive end Myles Murphy last year, an attempt to boost the pass-rush right away and especially over the long-term.

So how does that decision hold up now? With it being the offseason for all but two teams, re-drafts have started to become a thing.

And in a 2023 re-draft from Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, the Bengals go away from Murphy and instead draft offensive lineman Steve Avila:

Yet again, the Bengals dealt with a disappointing blocking unit. Cincinnati has devoted many resources to the O-line, but it is still trying to find a reliable group in front of Joe Burrow, who toiled through an injury-plagued year anyway. Steve Avila wouldn’t have completely solved the issues, but he quickly impressed as the Rams’ left guard.

That pick would have created serious competition for Cordell Volson at left guard, which in hindsight, probably would have been a good idea.

Still, Murphy was never projected as a guy who would command a ton of snaps as a rookie. He steadily improved, though, flashing some hints he’s got a chance to be a very good every-down player, potentially starting next season.

In the 2024 draft, though, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the team attack the offensive line as early as the first round.

