Bengals will avoid Deebo Samuel vs. 49ers after latest injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t see superstar wide receiver Deebo Samuel when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.

According to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Samuel will miss the 49ers’ Week 7 clash on Monday and two games overall, meaning the Week 8 game against the Bengals, too, due to a hairline fracture in his shoulder.

That’s a huge blow to the 49ers offense that already has star running back Christian McCaffrey battling an injury that has him questionable for Week 7. Keep in mind the 49ers play on Monday night this week, then turn around on a short week for the game against the Bengals.

With those guys hurt last week, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy managed 125 yards with one touchdown and interception in a loss to the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals sit on a bye right now ahead of the crucial matchup with the 49ers and at 3-3, were really leaning on the return to full strength of No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuzie for this matchup against Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

