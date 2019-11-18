Bengals’ Auden Tate stretchered off field

Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was taken off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter today in Oakland.

Tate made a diving catch for a 19-yard gain and was hit hard in the head as he went to the ground. He stayed down for several minutes.

The hit was not flagged and didn’t appear dirty or intentional, although some Bengals players seemed to be gesturing toward the officials that they thought it should have been called an illegal hit to a defenseless receiver.

Tate was conscious and appeared to have full movement in his extremities. The entire Bengals team came off the sideline to show him support as he was put onto a cart, and Tate waved and gave a thumbs up as the Oakland crowd cheered him.