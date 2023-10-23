Bengals attended Penn State vs. Ohio State showdown

Behind the scenes, the Cincinnati Bengals are very much at work on the 2024 NFL draft class.

As fans probably could have guessed, that included sending at least one member of the organization to the Penn State-Ohio State showdown over the weekend.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Reid, the Bengals were one of 20 teams in attendance.

Both teams are obviously stacked with potential high-profile prospects, none bigger than Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. — he put up 11 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown in the Buckeyes win.

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu, cornerback Kalen King and edge Chop Robinson are probably guys who interest the Bengals, too. Ohio State defensive ends JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer, too.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire