Bengals attack needs in new 4-round NFL mock draft

The nice thing about the upcoming draft for the Cincinnati Bengals is that the team can focus on value and still hit big on needs.

Case in point, a new four-round mock draft effort from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter. In the first round there, the Bengals add Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, an instant starter at right tackle across from Orlando Brown. Even if the team doesn’t trade Jonah Williams and retains La’el Collins, adding a high-upside offensive tackle is a no-brainer.

The Bengals follow similar trends the rest of the way:

Round 2: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

Round 3: Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

Round 4: Oklahoma RB Eric Gray

Cornerback is a bit point of emphasis in the draft with Eli Apple and Tre Flowers still free agents as of this writing. So is tight end considering the team lost Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox and Drew Sample to the open market.

Even with the Round 4 pick, running back is a big question mark as there’s no guarantee Joe Mixon is still on the roster by the start of the season and Samaje Perine signed with Denver.

In this particular mock, the value-need balance gets them a bigger outside cornerback with big traits, a 6’8″ weapon at tight end and a running back who just ran for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns on a 6.4 per carry average and caught 33 passes.

While the names might be different, this sort of approach wouldn’t be a shock on draft day.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire