Bengals assistant QB coach will be QB coach in East-West Shrine Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe is going to coach in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game for college football players to show off their talents to coaches and scouts at the NFL level.

Kragthorpe will be the quarterbacks coach in this game, for the East team, who will be coached by Richard Hightower, the special teams coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

Only the assistant QBs coach for one season with the Bengals, Kragthorpe can likely expect a promotion soon since Dan Pitcher has been officially promoted to the offensive coordinator after Brian Callahan was hired to be the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

In his first four years with the Bengals, Kragthorpe served as an offensive assistant (2019-20) and the assistant wide receivers coach (2021-22).

