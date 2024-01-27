Bengals assistant will be DBs coach in Reese’s Senior Bowl

Another Cincinnati Bengals coach will be featured in a college game over the offseason with secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks announced as the defensive backs coach for the American Team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

The Senior Bowl, which takes place in Mobile, Ala., is a showcase for college players who are going to try their hand at an NFL career and want to show off to NFL coaches and scouts.

It takes place on Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s home field, Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Burks is in his second season with the Bengals, notably working with Cam Taylor-Britt in his rookie season. He has also spent time with the Miami Dolphins in his five-year NFL coaching career so far.

Assistant quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe is another Bengals coach who will be featured in a college all-star bowl game as the quarterbacks coach for the East team in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire