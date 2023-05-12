Bengals asked to be featured on Black Friday game every season

The Cincinnati Bengals saw an opportunity to establish the franchise in a premier NFL annual tradition and proposed the idea.

The Bengals petitioned the league and NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North to play in the annual Black Friday game each year during the holiday festivities, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Instead, those in charge of the NFL schedule elected to put the New York Jets against the Miami Dolphins in that game, largely due to Aaron Rodgers’ presence in the Big Apple.

Had the NFL agreed, the Bengals could have been a permanent host, similar to the Lions and Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

It was a bold idea from the Bengals, though a smart one. The franchise has remodeled itself in recent years and doesn’t plan to let the Joe Burrow era end anytime soon.

While the Bengals didn’t get it this year, further sustained success, being a huge ratings draw over their minimum of four primetime games in 2023 and the simple offer made might convince schedule-makers to look their way in future seasons as the changing of the guard continues leaguewide.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire