Bengals make Arizona State CB Jack Jones ‘late add’ visit before draft

The official visits are coming to a close with the 2022 NFL draft next week, but the Cincinnati Bengals are still finding room for a few more visits, including an intriguing Pac-12 cornerback in the team’s quest to find bodies at the position.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Bengals are hosting Arizona State CB Jack Jones on a pre-draft visit.

Jones is an intriguing prospect that has some background issues to clear up. He began his college career at USC and appeared in all 13 games as a freshman before becoming a starter as a sophomore in 2017.

After leading the Trojans with four interceptions in 2017, Jones was found academically ineligible after the season and left the program.

After transferring to Moorpark College in California to focus on his grades, Jones bounced back at Arizona State and was an Honorable Mention All-Pac-12 in 2019 with 16 passes defended and three interceptions.

Jones began the shortened 2020 season as a starter but was later suspended for violating team conduct. He stayed the course in 2021, only missing one game due to injury and posted 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and three interceptions.

Jones was one of five Sun Devils to head to Las Vegas for the East-West Shrine Bowl, including fellow cornerback Chase Lucas.

Jones ran a 4.52 40 at the Combine and a 4.50 at his pro day. He is certainly on the smaller side (5’11”, 177 at his pro day) but he has the ball skills and athleticism to help contribute at the next level. He’ll likely still be available later in the draft, perhaps even into the seventh round.

