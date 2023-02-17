Bengals anticipate another evolution from Joe Burrow after loss to Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow notably improved in 2022 and it’s something coaches expect to keep seeing in 2023.

Part of that is Burrow having an even bigger say in the offense. Some of it is also expecting Burrow to learn from past experiences and use them as motivation.

After Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy talked last week about how Patrick Mahomes let the three losses to the Bengals fuel this latest Super Bowl run, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said the loss to those Chiefs in the AFC title game could have the same impact:

“You lose these games, it gives you a different perspective,” Callahan said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “You have a better feel for what it might take every year and sometimes you have to reinvent yourself and you have to reinvent how you do things and play. I thought Joe reinvented himself this year really well compared to how he played the year before. There’ll be another evolution of his game going into year four and it will be fun to watch.”

This past season, Burrow changed up his game in a way that enabled him to take fewer sacks and play less risky hero-ball while also beating the Cover 2 adjustments teams threw at him.

We’ll see what steps he takes in 2023, especially if he finally has a normal offseason. But one-upping his 68.3 completion percentage for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, plus a 10-win tear and 12-4 record before a second straight conference title game won’t be easy.

But a loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs? That just might fuel such a difficult task.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire