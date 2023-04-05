Bengals to get another look at top draft CB Emmanuel Forbes

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to work some major due diligence at the cornerback position ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

One name that has popped up multiple times now? Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State, a guy the Bengals got a look at during the scouting combine via a meeting.

And now, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Bengals are one of the teams set to host Forbes on a visit before the draft.

Forbes, a big defensive back, projects as a mid-first-round pick in most instances and could serve as a starter on the boundary not unlike the way Cam Taylor-Britt did in spots last year.

With Chidobe Awuzie still rehabbing, Forbes would be a superb value near the end of the opening round at a premium position, giving the Bengals a high-upside player for now and the long-term.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire