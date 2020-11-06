Bengals announce two players test positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Two Cincinnati Bengals players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement on Friday.

"The Bengals this morning were made aware that two of the team's players have tested positive for COVID-19. We are following applicable protocols and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our team," the statement read.

Statement from the #Bengals, who had two players test positive in Thursday’s COVID-19 testing. They’re on a bye. pic.twitter.com/JoqlsKGFn5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 6, 2020

Bengals players have not been in the facility since Wednesday, since Cincinnati is currently on its bye week. The NFL still requires daily testing during each team's scheduled week off. Players will not return to the facility until next week.

Cincinnati is the latest team to have a player test positive for COVID-19. Entering Friday, a total of 13 teams had placed at least one player on the COVID-19 list this week, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Bengals return to action on Sunday, Nov. 15 when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.