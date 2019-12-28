Bengals announce three-year extension with Trey Hopkins

The Bengals announced a three-year contract extension with center Trey Hopkins on Saturday.

The deal is worth $20.4 million, with a $4.5 million guaranteed roster bonus, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports. Hopkins will earn $8.95 million in the first year and $14.4 million after year two, per Rapoport.

Hopkins was playing on a one-year deal that was set to expire in March.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in 2014 out of Texas.

Hopkins has played in 45 career games with 36 starts, seeing time at all three interior offensive line positions.

He has started all 15 games at center this season.