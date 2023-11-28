Bengals announce successful wrist surgery for Joe Burrow

Eleven days ago, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Earlier today, he had surgery to repair the damaged ligament.

“Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today," the team said Monday night in a statement. "The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”

He's expected to be back for 2024. Of his four NFL campaigns, two concluded with season-ending injuries in November.

An NFL investigation lingers as to whether the Bengals concealed a wrist condition prior to the Week 11 injury. The NFL has no incentive to find that the Bengals violated the league's poorly-enforced injury reporting policy.