Bengals announce signing of another draft pick
The Cincinnati Bengals got a sixth draft pick under contract on Monday.
There, the team announced the signing of defensive end Cedric Johnson, one of its two sixth-round picks and one of 10 overall.
Johnson, a promising edge prospect, has a chance to compete for the final 53-man roster this summer.
He joins the following rookies who have already signed their deals with the team:
DT McKinnley Jackson
CB Josh Newton
TE Tanner McLachlan
S Daijahn Anthony
C Matt Lee
This means the Bengals have four players left to sign as of this writing, including first-rounder Amarius Mims, second-rounder Kris Jenkins and third-rounder Jermaine Burton.
.@Cedric02_ is signed and sealed.
pic.twitter.com/eTGSJkoKzM
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2024