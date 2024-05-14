Bengals announce signing of another draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals got a sixth draft pick under contract on Monday.

There, the team announced the signing of defensive end Cedric Johnson, one of its two sixth-round picks and one of 10 overall.

Johnson, a promising edge prospect, has a chance to compete for the final 53-man roster this summer.

He joins the following rookies who have already signed their deals with the team:

DT McKinnley Jackson

CB Josh Newton

TE Tanner McLachlan

S Daijahn Anthony

C Matt Lee

This means the Bengals have four players left to sign as of this writing, including first-rounder Amarius Mims, second-rounder Kris Jenkins and third-rounder Jermaine Burton.

