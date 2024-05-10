Bengals announce signing of 5 draft picks

The Cincinnati Bengals have half of their 10 draft picks in the 2024 NFL draft under contract.

Cincinnati revealed this development on Friday as rookies reported and started to practice.

These are the five picks now under contract:

DT McKinnley Jackson

CB Josh Newton

TE Tanner McLachlan

S Daijahn Anthony

C Matt Lee

Notables of the five who have yet to sign are first-rounder Amarius Mims, second-rounder Kris Jenkins and third-rounder Jermaine Burton.

It’s not unusual, though, for the higher picks to lag behind and there’s no concern about all 10 picks having yet to put ink to paper given the league’s rookie contract structure.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire