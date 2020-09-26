Bengals announce roster move ahead of Week 3 vs. Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a minor roster move Saturday ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cincinnati announced the elevation of defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to fill a spot on the active roster, meaning the gameday roster will feature 54 players for the week.

This marks the first time the Bengals have opted not to call up two guys from the practice squad, making them immune to claims by other teams.

McKenzie joined the roster on August 25 when the team cut Damion Willis and guard Clay Cordasco. He’s emergency gameday depth now that it’s confirmed the team won’t have Geno Atkins again for the third week in a row.

With Atkins out, main backup duties next to D.J. Reader will still go to Mike Daniels, though he missed last week with an injury too.