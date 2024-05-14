Bengals announce rookie deals with Jermaine Burton, Erick All

The Cincinnati Bengals got two more draft picks under contract on Tuesday.

This time, the team announced that third-rounder Jermaine Burton and fourth-rounder Erick All had put ink to paper.

Burton, the hyped wide receiver, has already had some notable highlights in practice while working with Joe Burrow. The Bengals also happen to think they got a steal with TE 1 upside in All.

The Bengals now have eight of 10 draft picks under contract:

DT McKinnley Jackson

CB Josh Newton

TE Tanner McLachlan

S Daijahn Anthony

C Matt Lee

WR Jermaine Burton

TE Erick All

DE Cedric Johnson

That leaves first-rounder Amarius Mims and second-rounder Kris Jenkins as the only rookies yet to sign with the team, though both have been in the building.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire