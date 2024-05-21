Bengals announce major upgrades to Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals announced major updated plans for Paycor Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the team, the planned construction that costs in the $100-$120 million range will run through 2026 and occurs in unison with NFL owners and the NFL’s financing committee.

“The Bengals are continuing to invest in our future here in Cincinnati,” said Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in the release. “We are lucky to have a great stadium and we are proud to invest in this great asset to help make it a best-in-class facility. We love our fans and can think of no better way to celebrate our 25th season in Paycor Stadium than to announce these major improvements that will make the gameday experience even better.”

These updated plans include “renovations to suites and club lounges, concession upgrades and beautification projects,” among others. It comes at a critical time with the lease on the stadium expiring soon.

The Bengals were currently working on a $39 million renovation package, with work on the new turf field, new club seats, improved TV systems and a complete overhaul of one of the busier downtown plazas.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire