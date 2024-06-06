The Cincinnati Bengals announced Thursday they will have two joint training camp practices, against the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts in August.

Cincinnati will travel to Chicago to practice against the Bears on Aug. 15 in advance of the Bengals’ second preseason game on Aug. 17 at Soldier Field.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs out of the pocket as Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) defends during a joint practice, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Paycor Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. The Bengals will have two joint practices this preseason.

Ahead of the third preseason game at Paycor Stadium, the Bengals will host the Colts for a joint practice on Aug. 20. The Bengals wrap up their preseason with a Thursday night game against Indianapolis on Aug. 22.

Head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals have hosted the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers in the last two seasons for joint practices in Cincinnati. This is the first year the team will go on the road for a training camp practice.

After starting the season 0-2 in four out of the last five seasons, the Bengals appear to want more competition against different teams in a controlled setting ahead of Week 1. Joint practices have become a popular trend in the NFL recently as more teams are resisting putting their starters in during preseason games in hopes to avoid injuries.

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow’s health remains the team’s No. 1 priority as he has yet to be able to fully benefit from the reps these joint practices provide. If Burrow can practice against the Bears and Colts, it could go a long way in helping him feel comfortable for the regular season as he recovers from season-ending wrist surgery.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals announce joint training camp practices with Bears, Colts