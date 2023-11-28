Bengals announce Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful wrist surgery on Monday.

The team put out the following announcement: “Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his wrist today. The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery. Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”

As Zac Taylor noted on Monday with reporters, Burrow will return to the team on Thursday (as is the norm ahead of a Monday night game) so that he can rehab and continue to help out teammates.

Burrow is currently on injured reserve and reports have previously said he is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2024 season.

The comeback starts now. pic.twitter.com/cJ0H1jEnIG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2023

