Safety Jessie Bates returned to the Bengals facility on Tuesday morning and he officially signed on for another year with the team a short time later.

The Bengals announced that Bates has signed his franchise tender. He is now guaranteed $12.91 million for the 2022 season.

Bates did not take part in any of the team’s offseason program or training camp, so he has some catching up to do before the Bengals will face the Steelers in the opening game of the regular season.

The Bengals received a two-week roster exemption for Bates, so he won’t count as a member of their active roster. That left the team with two moves to make in order to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday afternoon.

They waived quarterback Drew Plitt and placed safety Brandon Wilson on the reserve/PUP list. Wilson will not be eligible to play in the first four games of the season as a result of the move.

Bengals announce Jessie Bates signed his franchise tender originally appeared on Pro Football Talk