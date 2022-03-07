Bengals announce franchise tag for Jessie Bates

The Bengals announced the use of the franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III, a move that appeared on the NFL’s transactions report Monday.

He will count $12.911 million against the team’s salary cap and gives the sides until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

“Jessie has been an outstanding player here for four years,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Over the past year, we’ve tried to extend his contract here in Cincinnati, and while that hasn’t come to pass, we want him here for 2022 to be a part of what we think should be an exciting football season and bright future for our organization.”

The Bengals made Bates a second-round choice in 2018. He has played i3 career games and has 406 tackles, 10 interceptions, 35 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Bates was a team captain in 2021.

“Jessie has been an important part of this organization both on the field and in the locker room,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “I’m excited about the opportunity for Jessie to be with us again this year as we continue to improve our team.”

