It’s almost like the Bengals are trying to prove they’re serious about winning.

Or at least spending money.

The team announced the signings of eight unrestricted free agents, all of which were previously reported.

“We were aggressive in free agency and added key players who immediately help our team get better,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a statement. “These players are excited to come to Cincinnati and recognize we’re on the verge of something special, but we still have a lot of hard work in front of us.”

The biggest of them, literally and in terms of dollars, was former Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader. The 6-foot-3, 347-pound run-stuffer could be the kind of foundation piece for a remade defense, and free up veteran Geno Atkins inside.

They also remade their secondary with the additions of cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Mackenzie Alexander of the Vikings former Titans cornerback LeShaun Sims, and safety Vonn Bell from the Saints.

Also signed were linebacker Josh Bynes, guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, and wide receiver Mike (Not That One) Thomas.

When viewed as a whole, it’s a solid haul for a team with the first overall pick in the draft and a chance to add quarterback Joe Burrow.

Bengals announce all eight of their free agent signings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk