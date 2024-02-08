Bengals announce coaching hires to Zac Taylor’s staff, including new pass game coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals announced several coaching updates on Thursday morning.

When offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was hired by the Tennessee Titans to become their head coach, it created a ripple effect on head coach Zac Taylor’s staff. Taylor promoted former quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator leaving an opening at the quarterbacks coach position.

Then, former safeties coach Rob Livingston left to become the new defensive coordinator at the University of Colorado.

Brad Kragthorpe will be Joe Burrow's new quarterbacks coach after Dan Pitcher was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Taylor opted to fill the quarterbacks and safeties vacancies with in-house promotions. Brad Kragthorpe will be Joe Burrow’s new position coach and Jordan Kovacs will move over from the linebackers room to coach the safeties.

In addition to promotions for current members on Taylor’s staff, the Bengals also added a passing game coordinator in Justin Rascati, who comes from the Minnesota Vikings.

Bengals new quarterbacks coach: Brad Krargthorpe

Kragthorpe, 31, just finished his fifth season with the Bengals and he most recently served in the role of assistant quarterbacks coach. Prior to the 2023 season, he spent the previous two seasons (2021-22) as assistant wide receivers coach, after serving as offensive assistant in the 2019-20 seasons.

Familiarity is important to Burrow and that’s why pairing him with Kragthorpe makes sense. The two go all the way back to their days at LSU together. Kragthorpe spent the 2018 season as an offensive analyst at Louisiana State University, working with an offense that featured Ja’Marr Chase and Burrow. He began his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Utah State University (2016-17).

Kragthorpe played college football at Louisiana State (2013-15) and went to high school at Holland High School in Tulsa, Okla.

Bengals new safeties coach: Jordan Kovacs

Kovacs, 33, served as the Bengals’ assistant linebackers coach last season. Before that, he was Cincinnati’s defensive quality control coach from 2019-2021.

Prior to joining the Bengals' staff, Kovacs spent two seasons (2017-18) working at his alma mater, the University of Michigan. In 2018, he served as a defensive graduate assistant with a focus on the defensive line.

Prior to his coaching career, Kovacs played safety for the Miami Dolphins under current defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for parts of three seasons (2013-15), after originally signing with the team as a college free agent in 2013. He played in 28 career games for the Dolphins.

Bengals new passing game coordinator: Justin Rascati

The passing game coordinator is a new position on Taylor’s staff. Rascati, 40, comes from the Minnesota Vikings where he spent the last two seasons as the assistant offensive line coach under Kevin O’Connell. Rascati served as an offensive quality control coach with the Broncos from 2019-2021.

Prior to his NFL coaching career, Rascati spent seven years in assistant roles at the collegiate level. He served as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga (2017-18), offensive coordinator at Tennessee Tech University (’16), passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin (’14-15), and quarterbacks coach at Weber State University (’12-13).

A former quarterback, Rascati played collegiately at the University of Louisville in 2003 before transferring to James Madison University. He passed for 5,912 yards with 51 touchdowns and only 16 interceptions in three seasons (2004-06) at JMU, leading the Dukes to a 13-2 record and the program's first FCS National Championship in 2004.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals announce coaching hires to Zac Taylor’s staff