Bengals announce center Ted Karras signs extension

The Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday announced center Ted Karras signed a one-year extension with the team. The extension means Karras is under contract in Cincinnati through the 2025 season.

Karras is entering his ninth NFL season and played for the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins previously.

Cincinnati also announced defensive tackle Kris Jenkins signed his rookie contract. Jenkins, a second-round draft pick out of Michigan, is the ninth of the Bengals 10 draft picks to sign a rookie contract.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals extend C Ted Karras, sign NFL draft pick Kris Jenkins