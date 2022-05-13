Bengals announce 2022 undrafted free agent class

The Cincinnati Bengals have made their 2022 undrafted free-agent class official, announcing 16 players and noting that several more unsigned will work with the team during minicamps.

The full list, which includes a couple of previously unknown names:

–LS Cal Adomitis

–G/C Ben Brown

–OT Devin Cochran

–CB Allan George

–WR Jaivon Heiligh

–LB Clarence Hicks

–CB Delonte Hood

–HB Shermari Jones

–WR Kwamie Lassiter II

–G Desmond Noel; 6-4, 301

–WR Kendric Pryor

–S/CB Bookie Radley-Hiles

–TE Justin Rigg

–WR Jack Sorenson

–DT/DE Tariqious Tisdale

–LB Carson Wells

That first name — a long-snapper, of all things! — was the signing to receive the most hype nationally.

Spots the Bengals ignored in the draft, such as wide receiver and tight end, potentially have the best chance to make the final 53 roster over the summer.

