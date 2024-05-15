Bengals’ Amarius Mims getting 1st-team reps early in spring practices

The Cincinnati Bengals have given first-round pick Amarius Mims some run as the first-team right tackle this week during voluntary work.

This onlookers could glean from the practice footage making the rounds on social media. Mims slotting in and getting the reps is a byproduct of free-agent signee Trent Brown not working at voluntaries.

Even so, the reps — against air or otherwise — are nice chances for the high-upside product to apply some of what he’s already learned from Orlando Brown Jr. and others. The team would seem to agree, giving him the reps over the likes of Jackson Carman and D’Ante Smith.

It also speaks to the chance that Mims could make this a competition at right tackle over the summer. And even if he doesn’t, the reps could come in handy later in the season for an offensive line that has had a hard time staying healthy for 17 games.

Some of the footage:

Amarius Mims & Joe Burrow at voluntary workouts this morning… First look at the #Bengals first rounder joining the vets on the OLine. ➡️Ted Karras on Mims: "I think we have a hit." | @WLWT pic.twitter.com/icfuikVQbP — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) May 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire