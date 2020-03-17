Bengals agree to terms on three-year, $42 million deal with Trae Waynes

The Bengals are making a splash.

After franchising receiver A.J. Green earlier in the week, they agreed to terms with nose tackle D.J. Reader and cornerback Trae Waynes on Tuesday.

Both rank on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

Waynes will sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The contract includes $20 million in the first year.

Waynes, 27, has never made the Pro Bowl.

In Minnesota, he played 74 games with 53 starts in the five seasons since the Vikings made him the 11th overall choice.

He leaves the Vikings with 247 tackles, seven interceptions and 42 pass breakups.

