Bengals agree to terms with free-agent CB Chidobe Awuzie

Associated Press

Justin Thomas was 16 years old when he made his PGA Tour debut with a 65 in the Wyndham Championship, the start of a career that has been filled with big moments and very little trouble. “I've had stuff happen in my life I never thought I'd have happen," Thomas said Sunday evening after he added another big moment to a young career already filled with them by winning The Players Championship. Coming off two missed cuts in four starts since his world felt like it was crashing in around him, Thomas was outside the cut line with nine holes to play on Friday when he made four birdies.