Bengals agree to terms with free-agent CB Chidobe Awuzie
The Bengals have made another splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the news, citing the Bengals liking Awuzie’s athleticism and consistency as reasoning for the signing. Awuzie, a second-round pick in 2017, graded at a 51.9 at Pro Football Focus last year, allowing 25 catches on 38 targets over eight games. The defense was a disaster around him though, so 2019’s 72.2 grade over 16 games is a better indicator of what the Bengals are getting.