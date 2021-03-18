Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DL Larry Ogunjobi

The Cincinnati Bengals are working at a quick pace in free agency now.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

Ogunjobi, 26, was a third-round pick in 2017 and has 14.5 sacks over 16 games, last year putting up a 53.0 PFF grade. This is a prove-it deal for the veteran as the Bengals will give him a chance to show he can make an impact next to D.J. Reader with guys like Trey Hendrickson coming off the edge.

An interesting interior piece for a line that needs the help, Ogunjobi arriving on a one-year deal could be the move that pushes Geno Atkins into a restructure or outright cut as the Bengals look to save cap space.

This is just one part of a bigger plan right now. The Bengals will have offensive tackle Riley Reiff in for a visit and made an offer to wideout Kenny Golladay.

