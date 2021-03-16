Bengals agree to terms with free-agent DE Trey Hendrickson
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It didn’t take long for the Bengals to find a fallback plan after losing Carl Lawson in free agency. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have agreed to terms with former Saints pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson. It’s a four-year deal worth $60 million. Hendrickson, 26, was an unexpected breakout for the Saints last year with 13.5 sacks, posting a 72.1 PFF grade. The Bengals figure to give Hendrickson an even bigger role right out of the gates. At this point, they don’t figure to be done trying to add pass-rushers either