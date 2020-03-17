Bengals agree to terms on four-year, $53 million deal with D.J. Reader

The Bengals are doing their best to show Joe Burrow they are committed to winning.

After franchising receiver A.J. Green, they have come to terms with nose tackle D.J. Reader. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports it’s a four-year, $53 million deal.

A few days ago, it became clear the Texans would not be able to keep Reader. Multiple teams reportedly had interest.

Reader, 25, spent his first four seasons with the Texans after they made him a fifth-round choice.

He has missed only three games in his career.

Reader started every game last season except for the Texans’ meaningless Week 17 game.

He has 154 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his career.

Reader is No. 33 on our list of the Top 100 free agents.

