Bengals agree to sign OT Orlando Brown Jr. to mega-deal

The Cincinnati Bengals were patient and got their guy.

Wednesday night, the Bengals agreed to sign Orlando Brown Jr., formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a four-year, $64.092 deal.

Brown, 26, is one of the best offensive tackles in football with experience at both spots on the line. The Bengals need help at right tackle with La’el Collins rehabbing a season-ending injury and a question mark for Week 1 next year, but Brown has been public about his desire to play left tackle.

Either way, the structure is a good one for the Bengals — a front-loaded deal means getting money out of the way before paying up on Joe Burrow’s extension.

Sources: Four-time Pro Bowl tackle and Super Bowl champ Orlando Brown Jr. is finalizing a four-year, $64.092 million front-loaded deal with the #Bengals that includes an over $31M signing bonus — largest ever for an o-lineman. Brown’s agent, Michael Portner, confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/GFFZX0zLrs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

