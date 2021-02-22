Bengals again confirm striped helmet won’t change during jersey redesign

Chris Roling
·1 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals will keep the iconic striped helmets in 2021 to go along with the redesigned jerseys.

We knew this back in mid-January, as team president Mike Brown seemed to make it clear that the team wouldn’t change the helmets.

But the Bengals seemed to offer up a little more confirmation Monday by sharing an Instagram photo with the following caption: “Can’t wait to see these helmets paired with #NewStripes”

Perhaps more interesting now is something noteworthy — the idea the Bengals could have more than one helmet in 2021.

Should the NFL change the one-helmet rule this offseason, suddenly the Bengals could be looking at doing a throwback helmet with the team name on the side or even a white-and-stripes look to go with the “Color Rush” jerseys.

But that’s getting ahead of things and hinges on what the NFL decides. For now, the tried-and-true helmets are the only thing we know for sure about the redesign — though the Bengals’ website did seem to offer another hint recently.

Recently released players Bengals could pursue in free agency

