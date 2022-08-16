Will Bengals have AFC's best offense? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if the Cincinnati Bengals will have AFC's best offense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
He had two sacks against the Bengals in the first half, making a case to make the final roster.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the [more]
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Takeaways and observations from the Philadelphia Eagles trading J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive back Ugo Amadi
We did a deep dive on Saint Omni and his connection to Roquan Smith in what's become a weird situation in Chicago.
There are still some key veteran players on this list.
Winners and losers from the Vikings' preseason opener.
The Ravens made two roster cuts to trim their team to 87 players
None of the moves are a surprise as the team works to get to the 85-man limit by Tuesday afternoon
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
Garrett Wilson says there's "definitely a difference" between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. He explained how.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined.
The preseason opener against the Rams was the first chance to see the Chargers' three running backs compete in real game action.
After a night to sit on his first game calling plays as head coach of the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel self-graded and gave himself a C.