Bengals, AFC North picked for ‘Hard Knocks’
It turns out the Cincinnati Bengals will be on “Hard Knocks” after all.
Monday, the NFL announced that the entire AFC North will take the headline spot on the in-season version of the behind-the-scenes show.
“We don’t think — we know — this is the best division in football,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said in a release. “I understand why it’s an attractive pick for Hard Knocks and it’s an honor to be part of a division that people think so highly of. We have an exciting team with a lot of really talented players and good team guys. They are players that the league is excited about, so this exposure is a positive.”
This new version of the show will premier on Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and run through the playoffs in January 2025 with new episodes each Tuesday.
The Bengals were on the old-school version of the show in 2009 and 2013. This year’s “offseason” edition features the New York Giants, while that old-school version will feature the Chicago Bears.
Go behind the scenes with an entire NFL division for the first time ever. #HardKnocks In-Season with the AFC North premieres December 3 on Max. pic.twitter.com/oNW4m5Vg8g
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) June 17, 2024