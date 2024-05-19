Bengals’ AFC-best home record could help overcome slow starts in 2024
The Cincinnati Bengals will play five home games at Paycor Stadium before a Week 12 bye, giving them a chance to overcome some of the slow starts over the last few seasons.
It should be a good chance, too, considering how the Bengals have performed at home compared to the rest of the league recently, as captured by Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:
Since Christmas Day 2021, according to Elias, the Bengals’ .800 winning percentage at Paycor leads the AFC home fields as they emphasize a quick start after going 0-2 the last two seasons.
Those home games:
Week 1 vs. Patriots
Week 3 vs. Commanders
Week 5 vs. Ravens
Week 8 vs. Eagles
Week 9 vs. Raiders
Three of those opponents, too, should have new and//or inexperienced quarterbacks amid rebuilds.
While this won’t override some of the serious hurdles thrown at the Bengals on the schedule, it sure doesn’t hurt, either.