Bengals’ AFC-best home record could help overcome slow starts in 2024

The Cincinnati Bengals will play five home games at Paycor Stadium before a Week 12 bye, giving them a chance to overcome some of the slow starts over the last few seasons.

It should be a good chance, too, considering how the Bengals have performed at home compared to the rest of the league recently, as captured by Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

Since Christmas Day 2021, according to Elias, the Bengals’ .800 winning percentage at Paycor leads the AFC home fields as they emphasize a quick start after going 0-2 the last two seasons.

Those home games:

Week 1 vs. Patriots

Week 3 vs. Commanders

Week 5 vs. Ravens

Week 8 vs. Eagles

Week 9 vs. Raiders

Three of those opponents, too, should have new and//or inexperienced quarterbacks amid rebuilds.

While this won’t override some of the serious hurdles thrown at the Bengals on the schedule, it sure doesn’t hurt, either.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire