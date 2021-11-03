Do the Bengals have the advantage over Cleveland in week 9?
Yahoo Sports' Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab discuss this week's matchup between the Browns and Bengals.
Uno wants to be the NFL's best.
The Saints hope to have quarterback Taysom Hill available for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons and things took a step in that direction on Wednesday. Hill took part in the portion of practice that was open to the media. He has missed the last two games with a concussion and his level of participation [more]
Great Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte died at age 82
The day after the first batch of College Football Playoff rankings were released, here are five random thoughts about what the CFP committee came up with and told the rest of college footballd.
The Broncos made several roster moves Wednesday.
#ChiefsKingdom gave former starting QB Alex Smith a warm welcome during his return to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night with ESPN. | from @TheJohnDillon
Aaron Rodgers must have thought he was so clever, saying he was “immunized” in August when asked, directly, if he’d been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Bortles was staring down a double bogey when he got a pretty important call.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was surprised — not hurt — by a video posted by Odell Beckham Jr.'s father that has created a rift with the team and could lead to the wide receiver's release. Beckham may be down to his final hours with the Browns, who are meeting with the star's representatives to work out a resolution. Beckham was excused from practice Wednesday, a day after Odell Beckham Sr. shared a video on social media — hours before the trade deadline — highlighting times when Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler when he was open this season.
Several NFL teams opted to shake up their rosters before Tuesday's trade deadline. But which players and organizations are better off?
"Yeah, I've been immunized," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said when asked if he was vaccinated in August. He is not vaccinated.
Here are some enticing head coaching candidates the Vikings should consider.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
How can something this sad, and messy, and ugly, keep getting worse? How can the Miami Dolphins possibly be more of a national embarrassment with their hapless mismanagement?
The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening after the Chevrolet Corvette he was driving slammed at high speed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday. Ruggs “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that did not identify the woman who died, the injuries that Ruggs or his passenger received or name Ruggs’ passenger, who remained hospitalized.
The highly anticipated first matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will not take place, as Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Video appears to confirm that Smith had Lamb in a chokehold after a tackle on Sunday.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the Melvin Ingram trade on Tuesday.
With Aaron Rodgers testing positive for COVID-19 and set to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs, all eyes now turn to Packers backup QB Jordan Love.