Bengals make additional roster moves, adding free-agent WR

The Cincinnati Bengals made another addition to the roster on Monday as training camp effectively got started, adding wideout Reece Horn via free agency.

Horn originally went undrafted in 2016 and joined the Tennesse Titans before bouncing around Europe, the AAF and the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers.

While he has yet to play a game during the NFL regular season, it’s not hard to see why the Bengals might have interest in a 6’3″, 215-pound wideout as a camp body.

Admittedly, wideout is one of the stronger positions on the roster for the Bengals as it is. But with a roster spot opening up due to names like Wyatt Huber getting hurt at other positions, more names for increased competition will ultimately produce the best 53 possible.

This move followed a slew of other roster moves the Bengals made before started.

List