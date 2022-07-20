The Bengals have announced the latest additions to their Ring of Honor.

The team will induct tackle Willie Anderson and wide receiver Isaac Curtis into the group at halftime of their September 29 game against the Dolphins. They were selected for induction by a vote of season ticket holders.

Anderson was a first-round pick in 1996 and started 173 games during his 12 years in Cincinnati. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler.

Curtis was a 1973 first-rounder and he spent his entire 12-year career with the Bengals. He had 416 catches for 7,101 yards and 53 touchdowns over that span.

“These are two of our finest all-time players,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. “Willie was as good a right offensive tackle as you could draw up. He had it all — strength, movement and attitude. Isaac had incredible speed along with great hands. This is evidence for how our fans felt about Isaac during his career. They knew he was special. The Bengals are fortunate to have both of these outstanding players in the Ring of Honor.”

Quarterback Ken Anderson, team founder/head coach Paul Brown, tackle Anthony Munoz, and cornerback Ken Riley are the other players in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

Bengals adding Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis to their Ring of Honor originally appeared on Pro Football Talk