Bengals add Troy Walters to staff

The Bengals are adding another coach to their offensive staff.

According to Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com, the Bengals are hiring Troy Walters as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Walters spent the last four years with Scott Frost at Central Florida and Nebraska, but was fired in January.

Walters spent eight years in the NFL as a player. Originally a fifth-round pick of the Vikings, he also played for the Colts, Cardinals, and Lions.